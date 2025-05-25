"I was taken such good care of...": Hayley Atwell reveals she was almost 9 months pregnant during 'Mission: Impossible' fight scene

Washington [US], May 25 : Hayley Atwell, known for her role as Agent Carter, has shared a remarkable story about filming a fight scene for 'Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning' while being almost nine months pregnant.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Atwell revealed that she insisted on performing the stunt herself, despite the production team's offer to use a stunt double.

"I have to say, I was taken such good care of, everyone was so supportive," Atwell said.

She added, "And they were like, 'Oh, you can sit down and we'll have a stunt double do it,' and I was like, 'No, I've worked too hard, let me do it!' So I did it, and here it is."

Atwell also shared her experience of filming in Norway, where the cast learned how to dogsled in the Arctic, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

She described the experience as "invigorating, empowering, mind-blowing, surreal."

The cast even had to pause filming when a polar bear walked across the set, adding an unexpected element to their already challenging shoot, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Atwell highlighted the importance of teamwork and trust among the cast and crew during the filming process.

She said, "We lived on an icebreaker ship. We played cards at night, and we ate together. It was really important that we cultivated a sense of rapport and teamwork so that we were able to trust each other on the ice."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor