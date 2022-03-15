"I would down the entire bottle" Aamir Khan on his alcohol habits

'Mr. Perfectionist', Aamir Khan is the most versatile actor of Bollywood nevertheless, his work speaks for him. But the 'Mr. Perfectionist' also had a problem in the past about which he has opened up in his recent interview, Aamir Khan shared about this alcohol drinking problem, 'I used to drink sometimes, but I don’t anymore. Some people take two pegs and they are sorted. But I was never one of those who drank regularly. I used to drink on occasions, but whenever I did sit down to drink, I would down the entire bottle. And I felt that that was not okay. And when you are intoxicated, you do or say certain things which you later regret. Not that anything major has happened like that until now, but the fact that a person is no longer under their own control, that didn’t sit well with me.'

He further also expressed his regret over the time he did not spend with his daughter Ira Khan, he also said that he don't use to give time to the people who were close to him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will be soon seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie is an official remake of Tom Hanks' classic Forrest Gump (American movie). The movie is directed by Advait Chandan, who has worked with Aamir Khan in the 2017 musical drama Secret Superstar and co-produced by Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao.