Iconic 90s film 'Cruel Intentions' gets a TV adaptation, to be out in November

Los Angeles [US], October 24 : A new series based on the 1999 romantic thriller Cruel Intentions is all set to arrive on Prime Video this November.

On Thursday, the makers announced all eight episodes of the series will be out on the streaming giant on November 21.

In this new adaptation, Cruel Intentions follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university, where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard, and two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy.

After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system, they'll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation - even if that means seducing Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Hearts will be broken, loyalties will be tested, and secrets will be revealed in this modern-day royal court that is Manchester College.

Cruel Intentions stars Sarah Catherine Hook as "Caroline Merteuil", Zac Burgess as "Lucien Belmont", Savannah Lee Smith as "Annie Grover", Sara Silva as "Cece Carroway", John Harlan Kim as "Blaise Powell", Khobe Clarke as "Scott Russell", Sean Patrick Thomas as "Professor Hank Chadwick", and Brooke Lena Johnson as "Beatrice Worth".

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and Original Film. Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film also executive produce along with Roger Kumble. Moritz produced the original film, which was written and directed by Kumble. Bruce Mellon along with Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi of Iervolino & Bacardi Entertainment are producers.

