"If asking women for sex is 'Me Too' I will continue doing it" Actor Vinayakan on allegations of sexual misconduct

Actor Vinayakan has responded to the MeToo allegations levelled against him. He said that if he wants to have a physical relationship with any woman, he would directly ask them and is not aware of the #MeToo campaign. Vinayakan who was promoting his film Oruthee was interacting with media while making the controversial statements. For the unversed, dalit activist and former model Mruduladevi alleged that Vinayakan had talked in an obscene manner and used abusive words when she invited him for a function. A case under IPC sections 509, 294 (B) and section 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act was registered against him based on the complaint of the woman.

He was formally arrested and later granted bail by the High Court of Kerala. Vinayakan's phone was confiscated and was sent for forensic tests and he denied saying bad words to the complainant. Continuing further the actor also took a dig at the fans of superstars. Vinayakan said, that fans are assholes and that no movie can win or lose if the fans think so. He said that nothing is going to happen here because the fans thought they were fools. Oruthee previously titled as Thee is a Malayalam drama, helmed by VK Prakash. The movie marks the comeback of actress Navya Nair. Oruthee depicts the story of a woman who is a boat conductor. Oruthee also stars Drishya Dinesh, K.P.A.C. Lalitha, who has passed away recently, and Vinayakan in important roles.



