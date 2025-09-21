"If Lagaan Were Remade Today, Vicky Kaushal Would Be Perfect as Bhuvan" – Aamir Khan

Komal Nahta, one of India’s most respected trade analysts, is back with a fresh season of his podcast Game Changers: The Producer Series. This edition shines a spotlight on acclaimed producers as they open up about their journeys and the untold stories of filmmaking. The latest episode featured Bollywood’s very own Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan.

In a rapid-fire round with Komal Nahta’s Game Changers: The Producer Series, Aamir revisited his Oscar-nominated classic Lagaan, a film he also produced. When asked who he would cast playing Bhuvan if the film were made today, Aamir instantly said, “Vicky Kaushal, I think he has that quality of Bhuvan, dignity, strength, inner strength, steadiness, and integrity. He reflects all of that very naturally. He is a great actor.”

Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, is one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films. It earned an Oscar nomination, with Aamir’s heartfelt performance as Bhuvan leaving a lasting impact worldwide. Aamir Khan is basking in the success of his recent release Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is regarded as a heartfelt sequel to the legacy of the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, also backed by Aamir Khan Productions.