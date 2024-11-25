IFFI 2024: Hugo Weaving calls Jasprit Bumrah his favourite Indian cricketer

Panaji, Nov 25 British actor Hugo Weaving, who is known for his work on the ‘The Matrix’ franchise, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, ‘V for Vendetta’ and others, picked his favourites from the Australian and the Indian cricket teams in the ongoing Border–Gavaskar Trophy.

Hugo attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Monday as his film ‘The Rooster’ was screened at the Australia Focus section at the prestigious film festival.

The actor spoke with IANS, and picked the bowler skippers of both the teams from the first test match of the series.

Hugo told IANS, “I haven’t been watching the latest test series between India and Australia, the ongoing Border–Gavaskar Trophy, and Thank God for that because India has absolutely thrashed the Australian cricket team”.

He further mentioned, “But, I would say Jasprit Bumrah is a pretty handy player. From Australia, I would pick our captain Pat Cummins. It’s very rare that you get two captains, who are fast bowlers, who are muscling it out on the field, it’s great. But, hopefully, in the next test, Australia will perform better. If India pulls off a whitewash in the series, good on you, and Australia will have to go back to the drawing board”.

Hugo is the recipient of six Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA). He has been recognised as an Honorary Officer of the Order of Australia. The actor was born in Colonial Nigeria to British parents, he has resided in Australia for the entirety of his career.

His most notable film roles include Agent Smith in the first three ‘The Matrix’, and Elrond in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ trilogies.

