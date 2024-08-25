"I'm coming back!!" Dua Lipa announces return to India for her concert in November

Washington [US], August 25 : Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa is coming back to India for her concert in November. She shared an update about her visit on the social media handle and also mentioned that her earlier visit to the country was a great experience.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures from her visit to India and wrote, "India, I'm coming back!! my trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can't wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!"

Dua visited India in late 2023 and spent the last few days of the year in the country. After the visit, Dua shared her experience of spending time in India and said that she feels "so beyond lucky" to end her year "here in India."

She shared glimpses of her trip. Her post's visual narrative on her Instagram handle begins with Dua sipping a hot beverage in Rajasthan, followed by a video of traditional folk dancers. She posted photos of herself posing in front of an elephant and a video of a tiger.

She also posted photos of herself and her family visiting a temple, embarking on a desert safari, and swinging a leg with folk dancers at a resort. Lipa closed her post with a video of herself riding a horse down the street.

The singer wrote in her caption, "I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!"

Earlier, the global singer has surprised her fans with her pictures from her vacations in Rajasthan. In the first photo, Dua was seen posing against the backdrop of a beautiful painting of the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna. The next picture showed her wearing a red and golden dress as she stood near a desk. A group of Indian women were seen in another image. She also gave a glimpse of Umaid Bhawan Palace.

"Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu[?] sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x," she captioned the post, leaving Indian fans wondering when Dua visited India. Dua also did not mention anything about her trip to Rajasthan in the caption.

After visiting Rajasthan, she headed to New Delhi and sought blessings at the famous Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and visited the Humayun's tomb.

Taking to Instagram, Dua Lipa's father Dukagjin Lipa shared a string of pictures from their outing in the national capital which he captioned, "The Indian journey starts at New Delhi #humayunstomb."

