"I'm in no hurry": Quentin Tarantino on staying away from direction, fatherhood

Washington [US], January 28 : Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino talked about staying away from direction for quite some time and fatherhood at the Sundance Film Festival.

"I'm in no hurry to jump into production right now, I've been doing that for 30 years," said Tarantino, reported Deadline.

He added, "I kinda want to not end up doing whatever movie I end up doing until my son is 6," said the director and father of the two citing the reason for staying away from direction in the past few years.

The two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker shared that currently he is working on a project that will be completed by next year.

"If that's a smash hit, that might be my last movie," he shared, as per the outlet.

Tarantino was part of a conversation with Elvis Mitchell, the film critic and host at Sundance.

Although the director is away from filmmaking for some time, he is exploring another creative field. His debut novel, a novelisation of the film, was published in 2021.

Sharing the reason, he added, "The movie that plays in four weeks and by the second week you watch it on television. I didn't get into it (filmmaking) for diminishing returns," said the director.

"They pay a lot of money to get into that seat" he said while referring to theatregoers, adding "There's no taping it, there's no cell phone, you own the audience for that time. They are all yours, they are in the palm of your hand. It's not just about doing art, it's about wowing them, it's about giving them a great night out. This to me is f*cking existing. It's the last frontier," reported Deadline.

