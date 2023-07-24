India Couture Week 2023: Bhumi Pednekar to turn showstopper for Varun Bahl

New Delhi [India], July 24 : Delhi is all set to witness the different flavours of fashion with the commencement of the 16th edition of India Couture Week at Taj Palace. And guess what? Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar will be turning showstopper for ace designer Varun Bahl.

Couturier Varun Bahl will present 'Inner Bloom' at FDCI India Couture Week 2023 on July 27.

Speaking about the association with Bhumi, Varun Bahl said, "I am absolutely thrilled to have Bhumi Pednekar walk on the runway for my new couture collection, Inner Bloom. It felt natural to associate with her as she aptly embodies the qualities of a Varun Bahl muse with great finesse and fearlessness."

Bhumi also expressed her excitement about her ramp walk.

"Varun and I have been friends for a long time now, and I truly love how his pieces always exude confidence and are synonymous with fearless women. I truly cannot wait to walk at the show, and am super excited to take you guys through what he has in store for you," she said.

Inner Bloom harmonises unusual textures and surfaces such as seamless patchwork embroideries, hanging tassels, sequin work, cutdana and nakshi work creating a bold and modern aesthetic in vibrant colours originating from deep forest - Black, moss green, petal pinks, lavender, vivid fuchsia, vermilion red and seafoam blue, twists & twirls across the garments, infusing them with depth and vibrancy.

The essence of this collection revolves around youthful and lively silhouettes, infusing a sense of freshness and modernity into the designs. The sporadic, asymmetrical and voluptuous cuts create a bold and modern aesthetic. Trailing capes, jackets, concept sarees and ball gowns are introduced, adding drama and movement to the outfits. Inner Bloom pays homage to the brand's heritage while embracing the winds of change. Tradition is swayed gracefully with innovation, resulting in pieces that honour the classic saree's legacy while pushing boundaries to new horizons.

India Couture Week 2023, presented in collaboration with Reliance Brands, is all set to dazzle fashion enthusiasts from July 25 to August 2, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor