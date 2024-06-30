India Win T20 World Cup 2024: RRR Star Ram Charan Congratulates Rohit Sharma and Team for Historic Victory in Barbados

The wait of 11 years has been over as the Men in Blue successfully emerged victorious and rewrote history in a nail-biting match against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final at Barbados. As the country is celebrating this glorious moment of joy, superstar, Ram Charan penned a special note for Team India. The RRR actor took to his X account and shared heartfelt wishes for Team India’s impeccable performance. Ram Charan in his tweet, wrote, “Incredible win for Team India! 🇮🇳 Well done, team! Hurrah for @Jaspritbumrah93 and outstanding performances by @imVkohli and @hardikpandya7 ! Kudos to our captain @ImRo45 and all the people behind the scenes for making this win so memorable.”

In the run chase of 177 runs, South Africa was off to a poor start as Bumrah cleaned up Reeza Hendricks while Arshdeep got skipper Aiden Markram caught. But Tristan Stubbs and Quinton de Kock counterattacked India, in addition by Heinrich Klaasen. With a huge six by Klaasen on a Kuldeep Yadav delivery over extra cover, Proteas reached the 100-run mark in 11.3 overs. Miller eased the pressure but Pandya came and delivered for India the crucial wicket of Klaasen for 52 in 27 balls. Pandya’s over though, gave a brief breather to India with no boundary, leaving them with 22 runs to defend in the final three overs. Jansen was cleaned up by Bumrah and Proteas needed 16 runs in the final six balls. Hardik came to deliver the final over, getting the big wicket of Miler for which Suryakumar Yadav took a spectacular catch near the boundary.

Finally, Rabada was also dismissed, leaving South Africa at just 169/8 and India winning this nail-biting match by 7 runs. n a match that will be remembered for years to come, Team India has once again demonstrated why they are a force to be reckoned with in the world of cricket. With exceptional performances from Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and the inspiring leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team has made the nation proud.