'Indian Idol Telugu' contestants Vaishnavi and Manya rock the music stage

Hyderabad, March 9 'Indian Idol Telugu' which began on a high note, is simply getting better with the talented contestants trying to throw their hats in the ring.

Contestant Vaishnavi Kovvuri, who had earlier left the judge S. Thaman impressed in her audition performance, has been singing so well, that every episode has been like the finale, on the show.

Perfectly matching the high-on-energy track 'Bheemla Back on Duty' with her vocals, Vaishnavi had left everyone astonished with her voice. 'Bheemla Back On Duty' is composed by Thaman for the Pawan-Rana-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak'.

On the other hand, contestant Manya Chandran has become one of the favorite singers for the viewers, as she has been trending on social media websites as well.

Hosted by Sreerama Chandra and also judged by Nithya Menen and Karthik, 'Indian Idol Telugu' is being aired on Aha, every Friday and Saturday, 9 pm.

