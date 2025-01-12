Is a Patch-up On Cards? Veer Pahariya's New Song With Co-Star Sara Ali Khan From 'Sky Force' Re-Ignites Rumours

For the past few weeks, Veer Pahariya has been grabbing the limelight for the very right reasons. The young actor is all set to make his Bollywood theatrical debut with 'Sky Force'. Ahead of the film's release, the makers recently unveiled a new song titled 'Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai', featuring Veer Pahariya and his co-star Sara Ali Khan. Given that Veer and Sara have previously grabbed headlines for dating rumours, the song has re-ignited the spark. Additionally, the audiences are hailing the chemistry of the new on-screen duo. Does their chemistry, and the song's title hint at their patch-up?

Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in 'Sky Force', and given their attention-worthy past, the audiences are mighty excited to witness their chemistry on the big screens, especially in 'Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai'. While the duo hasn't commented on their rumoured patch-up, anticipation is sky-high for the film's release.

The makers of 'Sky Force' are leaving no stone unturned to make the film a grand cinematic spectacle. The trailer, songs, and glimpses from the upcoming film promise to take the audience on a rollercoaster of patriotism, emotions, love, and everything in between. Packed with impactful performances, gripping narrative, intriguing storyline, and blockbuster elements, 'Sky Force' contains all the bits of emerging as the year's biggest hit. Backed by Maddock Pictures, 'Sky Force' is helmed by directors Abhishek Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Kewlani, and is heading to the theaters on January 24.