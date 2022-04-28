Is Anushka Sharma the reason behind Virat Kohli's poor form? B-town actor makes big claim

Former India captain Virat Kohli, currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League has been terribly out of sorts with the bat in hand. While everyone is concerned about Virat's form, Kamaal R Khan's opinion on the ex-captain of Indian cricket team is receiving a lot of criticism as he blamed his wife Anushka Sharma for his bad form. The Deshdrohi took to his Twitter and wrote, “Anushka is bad luck for #Kohli. He can only get his form back if he will divorce #Anushka. #RCBvsRR.”

Fans of Virushka, on the other hand, have called out Kamaal R Khan and slammed him in the comments section. A user wrote, “Have taken snapshot of this tweet, will bless your daughter with divorce once she’s married. Bhai teri beti ke nikaah me hum yahi dua karenge jo tu bol raha hai anushka ko”Another slammed him writitng, “Kyon be Fattu, iss waale Tweet mein @imVkohli ko tag karne mein fatt gayi teri..??? Rukk, main batata hoon @AnushkaSharma ko ke tu ne kya kaha hai.. Firr dekh, dono Pati-Patni mil ke teri aisi kutaai karene Bat se ke bakwaas karna bhul jaayega..”“Bahut hi ghatiya baat boli hai apne… Thodi si bhi insaniyat hai to delete karo…” a user wrote. KRK has since deleted the tweet. With scores of 41* (PBKS) 12 vs KKR, 5 vs RR, 48 vs MI, 1 vs CSK, 12 vs DC, 0 vs LSG, O vs SRH and 9 vs RR in the last match, Kohli has scored 128 runs and has a strike rate of less than 120 in IPL 2022. He has so far hit only 11 fours and 2 sixes this year, making it one of the worst seasons he has ever had.