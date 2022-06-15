Is Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra a copy of '90s cartoon 'Captain Planet'?

After a long five-year wait, the much-awaited trailer of Brahmastra finally dropped on June 15. The trailer, which is almost three minutes long, has blown away the fans with its amazing VFX techniques and spectacular visuals. While it may seem like a promising start for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film, a section of fans believe the Ayan Mukerji directorial is a copy of 90s cartoon series Captain Planet. In the trailer, Amitabh in a voice over introduces viewers to the 'Astra' universe and says, "Water, wind, fire. Since ancient times there exist among us energies which have been harnessed into Astras. This is a story about the lord of all the Astras- the Brahmastra, and about one young man who must discover that the destiny of the Brahmastra depends on him - Shiva"

so basically this brahmastra is indian version of captain planet, okay got it — ~ swinton (@MrNarci) June 15, 2022

So, India is getting is its own Captain planet movie. Agni, Vayu, Jal, Dharti and Dil. #BrahmastraTrailer #Brahmastra https://t.co/giiqidM7Ii — Akhil Pattani (@akhilpattani) June 15, 2022

The new Captain Planet trailer looks great!https://t.co/aMqYVBGZln — Harihar (@harihar_goswami) June 15, 2022

Interestingly, the 'Captain Planet' intro also happens to start off in the same manner. The cartoon starts off with a theme song that has lyrics which read, "Earth! Fire! Wind! Water! Heart! Go planet! By your powers combined, I am captain planet!"It didn't take fans of the cartoon too long to draw similarities between the two as they wrote, "So, India is getting is its own Captain planet movie. Agni, Vayu, Jal, Dharti and Dil."Another said, "so basically this Brahmastra is Indian version of captain planet, okay got it."Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, Brahmastra will release theatrically on September 9 in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It has a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.