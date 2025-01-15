Is Parul Gulati Starring in a Comedy Movie? Actress Reveals Exciting Update on Her New Project

Actress Parul Gulati has gotten social media guessing with her latest post, leaving fans speculating about her next venture. The actress shared a series of intriguing and fun photos featuring herself holding a script, paired with a caption that hinted, "Coming soon to make you guys laugh!"

This revelation has sparked excitement among her followers, who are eagerly guessing that Parul is indeed gearing up for her first comedy project. While details about the project remain under wraps, the buzz suggests that fans might get to see Parul in a completely new avatar, promising a laughter-packed experience.

Parul is often known for her tongue in cheek humour style on her social media, where she is often even referred to as Malkin on social media.

A source added, “Parul has been working with an acting mentor for prepping herself for various opportunities and has been eyeing to doing comedy. She has signed something but it’s all under wraps for now. She has started prep for the film which is going on floors very soon”.