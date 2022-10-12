Ishwak Singh likes to challenge himself with diverse set of characters

Mumbai, Oct 12 Actor Ishwak Singh will be seen portraying a range of different characters in his upcoming projects. The actor, who gained prominence with 'Paatal Lok' and 'Rocket Boys', feels that it's imperative for him to mould himself fully as per the demand of the script and characters.

Talking about the same, he said, "I have immense faith in the makers, if a filmmaker sees me as a certain character, I feel doubly reassured and that also becomes one of the factors for me to decide what I want to do."

He further mentioned that portraying a range of character makes him better as an actor, "I believe in playing different characters, some I relate to directly which is very personal and takes me down the memory lane and some I am aware of but there are also parts and characters that belong to a world I'm completely oblivious to, which gives me an opportunity to get to know a new world and immerse myself in an ecosystem and interact with people I hitherto wasn't aware of."

"'Paatal Lok' and 'Rocket Boys' were both partially of the latter category," he added.

Shedding light on his preparations for the role of India's space pioneer Vikram Sarabhai, Ishwak said, "While I understood the dynamics of Vikram Sarabhai's interpersonal relationships and his inner struggle, the science, the politics, the other scenarios, like societal norms, all these were absolutely new for me. For all of them, I researched and found out the specifics. Irrespective of the context it's always a fulfilling journey as I come out of it more aware and informed."

The actor has projects like the supernatural film 'Adhura', thriller film 'Berlin', second season 'Rocket Boys', adult comedy 'Bas Karo Aunty' and the upcoming season of 'Paatal Lok'.

