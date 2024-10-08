"It feels wonderful," says Nithya Menon on receiving Best Actress National Award for 'Thiruchitrambalam'

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Actor Nithya Menon received the National Film Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the 2022 film 'Thiruchitrambalam.'

The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In an interview with ANI, Nithya expressed her joy in winning the award and dedicated the achievement to her co-stars and the film's team.

"It feels wonderful, and it's a very very important moment. It feels wonderful and is very special. It is a very important moment in our lives as artists... I would like to dedicate the award to my co-stars and the entire team of Thiruchitrambalam," she said.

When asked about her plans for returning to Bollywood, Nithya hinted at upcoming projects but said there were no confirmed details yet.

"Hopefully very soon. I'm not sure myself. So yaa hopefully soon," she shared.

Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran Jawahar, is a family entertainer featuring Dhanush and Nithya Menon as best friends Thiru and Shobana. The film was released in 2022 and has been praised for its heartwarming story and performances.

