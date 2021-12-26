It's a wrap for 'Bheed'
By ANI | Published: December 26, 2021 07:26 PM2021-12-26T19:26:04+5:302021-12-26T19:35:12+5:30
The production of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Bheed' has been completed.
On Sunday, director Anubhab Sinha took to Instagram and announced the film's wrap up. He also shared a picture of his crew.
"And that's a movie wrap. #Bheed," Sinha captioned the photograph.
Actor Dia Mirza, who is also a part of the film, thanked Sinha for giving her another precious project after 'Thappad'.
"Iss #Bheed ke rooh ki awaaz seedhe insaniyat tak ja pahoncheji. Thank you @anubhavsinhaa for yet another precious experience. Keep telling stories. It's a picture wrap," she wrote on Instagram.
'Bheed', which went on floors in November in Lucknow, is touted as a social drama.
( With inputs from ANI )
