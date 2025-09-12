‘It’s Tough Seeing Him Sad’: Armaan Malik Breaks Silence After Brother Amaal Mallik Gets Emotional Over Nehal Chudasama’s Touch Allegation

During recent captaincy task of Bigg Boss 19 major fight broke out between two teams. In game house was divided between two groups, Team Red and Team Blue and two contestants from both the team one will writer and one will be duster. Both teams' dusters must prevent their writers from writing on the board. However, the game went awry after a team member was accused of physical aggression. Amaal, team blue's duster, had to ensure Nehal didn't write anything on the board. Nehal accused Amaal of touching her inappropriately during a task. Several housemates supported him, affirming that he was not wrong. Amaal apologized and said he didn't intent and broke out in tears.

Day after incident, Amaal's brother Armaan Mallik reacted to the controversy. He didn't even address Nehal's shocking accusations, he simply wrote on X , "So proud of how Amaal is coming into his own on the show. it’s tough seeing him sad sometimes, but the love from you all, and even a few inside, will keep him strong."

so proud of how amaal is coming into his own on the show. it’s tough seeing him sad sometimes, but the love from you all, and even a few inside, will keep him strong ❤️ — ARMAAN MALIK ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) September 12, 2025

Meanwhile in third week of Bigg Boss 19 is full of twist and turns and entertainment. After the captaincy task Amal Malik became the new captain of the house by defeating Abhishek Bajaj. After Kunikaa Sadanand and Basir Ali, Amal taking over the captaincy of the house has created a lot of controversy . Following his win Amaal's best best friends have become upset with him due to his behavior.