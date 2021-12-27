Jackie Shroff recalls how his brother died, and his astrologer father warned him

The recent conversation of Jackie Shroff and Twinkle Khanna is going so viral. Where Twinkle opened up about her experience where an astrologer predicted that she will marry Akshay Kumar before she knew him. Now Jackie Shroff also recalled how he lost his brother and how his astrologer dad warned his brother not to leave the house that day, Jackie quoted My brother died when I was 10. He was 17. He tried to save somebody. He drowned. That's the way life is, we've all seen this. Dil mein reh jaate hain, photo reh jaate hain

He further stated "Bhai ko bola tha, aaj kharab din hai, mat jaana bahar. He used to work at Century Mills. He was a mill hand. He said don't go to your mill today. And he didn't. But he went down to save somebody in the sea, and he drowned, without knowing how to swim,".

He also pointed out on the people who think astrology is a "joke" he said that his father was an astrologer and predicted many situations before which came true and his brother's death is one of them. He also predicted that his son Jackie will become an actor someday, which has also come true.