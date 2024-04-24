Jacqueline Fernandez's vacation pics leave fans in awe of her beauty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Actor Jacqueline Fernandez delighted her fans with beautiful pictures from her recent vacation trip.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to drop stunning pictures from her getaway.

The 'Murder 2' actress wrote a caption that read, "Love light happiness and baby goats."

Dressed in a stylish all-brown outfit and a bucket hat, Jacqueline looked incredibly mesmerizing.

Jacqueline also posted a video of herself feeding young goats and captured sweet candid moments with them.

Have a look at the pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueliene Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Soon after Jacqueline shared the vacation pictures, fans flooded the comments section to express their admiration for her beauty.

One user wrote, "Very beautiful and cute lady with a lovely smile."

Another user commented, "Your smile make me happy Jackie." (along with a heart emoji)

"Soo happy & blessed to see you in my feed," penned a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in 'Fateh' opposite Sonu Sood.

The film will showcase some breathtaking action sequences, which have been done under the supervision of Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker. 'Fateh' has been shot across global locations including India, USA, Russia, and Poland, read a statement.

'Fateh' is all set to hit the screens this year. With Fateh, Sonu is making his directorial debut. It is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor