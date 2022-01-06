Jahnvi Kapoor is very happy for collaborating with her father Boney Kapoor in the movie 'Milli', says 'I Feel Very Thankful'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her upcoming movie "Milli" and the interesting part is the first time the actress going to share a screen with her father Boney Kapoor in the movie, speaking about the same the actress said she is very thankful for tieing profession knot with her father, she quoted "I've always heard stories about how magnanimous a producer he is and how he spoils his directors and his entire team. I got to witness it. There's always this fear of not spending enough time together, and this experience ensured that we're professionally tied to each other. I feel very thankful for that."

Earlier on November, Jahnvi also posted a wrap of her film "Milli" on her Instagram, she stated "It's a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I've only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn't the only reason this film is so special to me- it's been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it's still the closest thing to magic. And it's worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa Thank you for this journey."

Milli is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Helen.