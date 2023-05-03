Jameela Jamil slams Met Gala honouring Karl Lagerfeld for 'selective cancel culture'

London, May 3 Actress Jameela Jamil is calling out the Met Gala which this year was themed in honour of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

In a scathing post on Instagram, she shared her thoughts on the "selective cancel culture" many of the attendees showcased by attending the event, reports 'Deadline'.

"Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level, a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants and to sexual assault survivors," Jamil wrote.

"And all the women's publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it."

Jamil continued: "Suddenly your appetite to find someone's tweets from when they were 12, has gone. Nobody has perfect morals, least of all me, but Jesus Christ we had a year to course correct here, and not award the highest honour possible to a known bigot."

Jamil took to her caption to explain why she was sharing her take on social media and why it was important to reflect on this, especially with a presidential election coming up.

"This isn't about cancel culture. It's not even about Karl. It's about showing how selective cancel culture is within liberal politics, in the most blatant way so far. It's about showing why people don't trust liberals. Because of slippery tactics and double standards like this," she added.

"And it's not just Hollywood here, the general public online participated and were entirely complicit in the erasure of the truth last night. They replaced their pitchforks with spoons last night, to lap that shit right up... If we carry on like this, don't be shocked when we lose the next election."

This was not the first time that Jamil expressed her discontent over this year's theme at the Met Gala. Back in October 2022, Jamil shared a series of screenshots of articles with examples of Lagerfeld's distasteful acts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor