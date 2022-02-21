James Gunn gets engaged to ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland

Filmmaker James Gunn is engaged to his longtime partner and actor Jennifer Holland. The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday of Holland sipping from a mug while showing off a diamond ring on her left ring finger. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the post is an engagement announcement. The couple have been together since 2015.

Among those congratulating the couple in the comments section were several actors who have appeared in Gunn’s films and TV projects, including Viola Davis, Karen Gillan, Steve Agee and Daniela Melchior. Gunn and Holland are not only romantically involved but also have worked together as well, with her playing Emilia Harcourt in ‘The Suicide Squad’ and reprising that role in ‘Peacemaker’, opposite John Cena. Her other credits include the TV series ‘Sun Records’ and ‘American Horror Story’. Gunn was previously married to The Office star Jenna Fischer. They split in 2007 after six years of marriage.

