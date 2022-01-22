'Jeet Ki Zid' role helped Amit Sadh explore himself

Mumbai, Jan 22 Amit Sadh's show 'Jeet Ki Zid', where he essayed the role of a former Indian Army special forces officer Major Deependra Singh Sengar, recently completed a year. The show holds a very special place in the actor's heart as it allowed him to explore a lot about himself.

Talking about the experience, Amit Sadh said: "'Jeet Ki Zid' is very close to my heart for a number of reasons. It allowed me to push boundaries as an actor and made me explore a lot about myself."

Talking about his character, he said: "The character demanded a certain discipline, and going through the rigorous training didn't only help me in slipping into my role, but it also taught me a lot."

The show tells the story of a former Indian Army Major and jumps timelines with its back and forth narrative. Amit underwent physical transformation for the show through rigorous training.

The actor, meanwhile, is prepping for his part in the upcoming season of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' where he will reprise his role as Kabir Sawant.

