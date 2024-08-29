John Abraham's 'Vedaa' to Stream on This OTT Platform; Release Date Set for October 2024

Three movies released at the box office on August 15, 2024: 'Stree 2', 'Khel Khel Mein', and 'Vedaa'. Among these, 'Stree 2' emerged as a major hit, while 'Vedaa' and 'Khel Khel Mein' did not achieve the success they hoped for. Despite its unique storyline, John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's film 'Vedaa' did not meet expectations at the box office.

However, 'Vedaa' is set to make its next appearance on the OTT platform Zee5. The film will be available for streaming in the second week of October 2024. This release comes less than eight weeks after its theatrical debut, allowing those who missed it in theaters to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

About Vedaa

'Vedaa' marks the first collaboration between Sharvari and John Abraham. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee in a villainous role, with notable appearances by senior actors Ashish Vidyarthi and Tamannaah Bhatia in special roles. Directed by Nikhil Advani, 'Vedaa' grossed over 50 crores at the box office.