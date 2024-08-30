Johnny Wactor death: Three suspects plead not guilty in murder case

Washington [US], August 30 : Three individuals have entered not guilty pleas in connection with the shooting death of Johnny Wactor, an actor known for his role on the ABC daytime drama 'General Hospital.'

The arraignment took place Thursday morning before Judge Susan De Witt at the Los Angeles Superior Court, according to the reports obtained by Deadline.

The primary suspect, 18-year-old Robert Isaiah Barceleau of Huntington Park, faces charges of murder along with a special circumstance allegation for committing the crime during an attempted robbery.

According to Deadline, Barceleau could face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Alongside him, Sergio Estrada, also 18, has been charged with murder, attempted robbery, and grand theft while armed with a firearm.

Estrada's case does not include the special circumstance allegation.

According to Deadline, the third suspect, Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood, has pleaded not guilty to charges of being an accessory after the fact, receiving stolen property, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A fourth suspect, 18-year-old Leonel Gutierrez, who faces charges of attempted robbery and grand theft with gun allegations, is expected to plead guilty.

Gutierrez has been released on a USD 120,000 bond and is scheduled to enter his plea on September 11, as per Deadline.

Judge De Witt has scheduled a preliminary hearing for Barceleau, Estrada, and Olano on October 16.

The incident that led to Wactor's death occurred early in the morning on May 25 in downtown Los Angeles.

The actor was shot while confronting robbers who were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car.

Wactor, 37, was walking to his vehicle with a co-worker after finishing a bartending shift when the tragic event unfolded.

The killing prompted a significant public response, with a rally held in June calling for justice for Wactor.

According to Deadline, L.A. District Attorney Chief Deputy Joseph Iniguez assured the community that the major crimes division was collaborating with Central Bureau homicide detectives, stating, "We have a number of leads."

Johnny Wactor, who appeared in 164 episodes of 'General Hospital' as Brando Corbin between 2020 and 2022, was honoured by the show with a tribute episode in mid-June.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor