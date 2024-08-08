Josh Duhamel, Lukas Gage to star in crime thriller 'Full Throttle Mindset'

Washington [US], August 8 : Josh Duhamel and Lukas Gage are all set to star in 'Full Throttle Mindset', a darkly comedic crime thriller, directed by Patrick Brice, reported Deadline.

Based on an article, the film depicts the actual tale of young burnout Blake Laubinger (Gauge), who is taken under the wing of Todd Beckman (Duhamel), a Midwestern tanning salon magnate. He quickly discovers that his new mentor's enterprises are a front for a drug empire, in which he is now required to participate.

John Baker (Luce, Frank & Lola) and book scout Robby O'Connor will produce alongside XYZ.

Duhamel appeared as one of the main protagonists in four of the Transformers films, Transformers: The Last Knight (2017). He has also appeared in When in Rome (2010), Life as We Know It (2010), New Year's Eve (2011), Safe Haven (2013), and You're Not You (2014)

Best known for starring in the Transformers franchise and the recent rom-com Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez, Duhamel has more recently been seen in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers for Disney+. He'll next be seen in the Netflix series Ransom Canyon, as well as Allan Unger's film London Calling.

He has appeared in American Vandal, The White Lotus, You, and Euphoria.

Gage was recently seen in Amazon MGM's Road House remake and Season 5 of FX's Fargo. Upcoming projects include Paramount's Smile 2, out October 18, and New Line's Companion.

Brice, co-creator of Blumhouse's Creep franchise with Mark Duplass, has directed titles such as Sundance sex comedy The Overnight, Sundance horror comedy Corporate Animals, and There's Someone Inside Your House, produced by 21 Laps and Atomic Monster, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor