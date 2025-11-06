Journey announces 'Final Frontier' North American farewell tour

Los Angeles [US], November 6 : Journey will soon stop making music as a band.

The exact end date has not been announced, but the veteran group will kickstart their farewell journey next year with the 'first leg' of their final tour, comprising 60 North American arena dates from late February to early July, as per Variety.

The first show of the AEG-promoted "Final Frontier Tour 2026" will take place February 28 in Hershey, with the tour continuing through July 2 in Laredo, Texas. No word was given on when a second leg might take place, although Neal Schon has previously stated this lineup would tour into 2027.

The announcement of a farewell tour brings at least some clarity to the future of the group, after confusion arose amid statements ade on social media in early October by Neal Schon. The guitarist indicated that Jonathan Cain, the only other remaining member from the group's classic lineup, was headed for the exit, but then Schon clarified that Cain only planned to leave after a 2026-27 tour, as per Variety.

No mention was made then that such a tour would be the last for the entire lineup.

