Jr NTR Praises Vedang Raina’s Performance in Jigra’s Teaser-Trailer

Right from his first film, The Archies, Vedang Raina has left everyone impressed with his acting skills. Now, as he gears up next to play Alia Bhatt's brother in Jigra, he seems to be casting a strong impression on the industry, too. Recently, Devara actor Jr NTR also praised Vedang for his performance in Jigra. He pointed out that just in the teaser trailer, Vedang left such an impact.

In a conversation with Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt around the film, Jr NTR spoke about one scene where Vedang's expressions left him stunned. He said, "There is one expression he gave...in what little you've shown us...where I think he is being beaten up. I was very impressed, that is actually very tough, ask me about it, because in RRR when I was being flogged, I understand how tough it is to give expressions actually when you are in pain. I just saw that, and I was like, wow!" Karan Johar also added, "When you see that moment where he is being beaten, it is Vedang's best moment in the film. It was shot much later, but you can feel his pain. He is piercing through." Vedang's co-star Alia also added, "No day has been easy for him. After shooting when we would meet every couple of days, I would tell him it's literally tough. He has given a lot to the film." Other than a stellar performance, Vedang has also sung a song in Jigra. The film directed by Vasan Bala is slated to release on 11th October 2024.