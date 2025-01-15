Julia Garner on Her Horror Fantasy Film Wolf Man, “I Wanted It To Feel That the Audience Was Going Through the Seven Stages of Grief in One Night”

Universal Pictures India all set to deliver an unprecedented horror fantasy experience to audiences! Wolf Man , directed by the visionary Leigh Whannell, will hit theaters on January 17th . Featuring a talented cast including Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott, Emmy winner Julia Garner, Matilda Firth, and Sam Jaeger, the film follows a gripping story of a family’s fight for survival following a savage animal attack. Wolf Man will captivate viewers with its intense suspense and compelling storyline.

Wolf Man centers around the Blake family—Blake, Charlotte, and their young daughter Ginger—who decide to take a break from their city life and visit a remote property. What follows becomes the heart of the film’s plot. The family is suddenly attacked by an unknown creature, forcing them to desperately seek refuge inside a farmhouse as the beast lurks outside. As the night unfolds, Blake starts to exhibit bizarre behavior, slowly transforming into something unrecognizable, putting both his wife and daughter in grave danger.

Emmy Award winner Julia Garner explains that what drew her to the script of Wolf Man was its exploration of love and loss. She further elaborates, saying, “It’s about connection and grief.” Reflecting on her preparation for the film, Julia adds, “When somebody’s in front of you and they’re slowly disappearing, it’s not a sudden death, but a slow process. Early on, Leigh discussed wanting to connect and then having that person not be there anymore. When we started prepping, I told him that I wanted it to feel that the audience was going through the seven stages of grief in one night. When Blake is going through the physical stages, Charlotte is going through the mental ones.”