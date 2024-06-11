Julianna Margulies will not return for season 4 of 'The Morning Show'

Washington [US], June 11 : There is a new update for the fans of American drama TV series 'The Morning Show'. Actor Julianna Margulies will not be returning for the season 4 of the show, reported Variety.

Margulies appeared on the show in season 2 as journalist Laura Peterson, who turned to be Bradley Jackson's (Reese Witherspoon) love interest. Although their relationship was shown coming to an end in the early season 3.

Margulies also made headline for making derogatory comments about black and LGBTQ people. In the show, she played LGBTQ+ character who falls in love with Witherspoon's character.

Margulies will soon appear on Broadway opposite Peter Gallagher in 'Left on Tenth', an autobiographical play written by Delia Ephron. Margulies also stars in Edward Burns' upcoming film 'Millers in Marriage'.

Along with Witherspoon, 'The Morning Show' also features Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

Marion Cotillard is joining season 4. Executive producers of the show are Witherspoon, Aniston, Stoudt, Mimi Leder, Michael Ellenberg, Kristin Hahn and Lauren Neustadter, reported Variety.

