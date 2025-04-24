Justin Bieber pens emotional message on social media, fans spiral in concern

Los Angeles, April 24 Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber seems to be going through a difficult phase. The singer has shared a deeply personal message admitting he sometimes feels "too flawed" to be part of God’s bigger plan.

The singer, 30, shared this recent reflection on his Instagram story, revealing that there are doubts he wrestles with on a daily basis, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

He wrote, "Every day I wake up thinking maybe I'm too flawed for God to utilise me in this beautiful story of life. Yet God uses me (flaws and all) every day. The same way He uses you! Our life is significant. God has a plan for us”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Justin went on to explain that he’s choosing to lean into grace instead of striving for perfection.

The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker added, "Nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God's good plans for our life. I'm choosing today to allow God's love and grace to shape my day and give me perspective, and not make my day about trying to prove myself. Join me if you want”.

The post comes just a week after actor Stephen Baldwin, the father of Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, sparked concern by sharing a now-deleted Instagram reel asking followers to pray for the couple. The reel was originally posted by Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, and called for prayers for Justin and Hailey to have "wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord".

It’s not the first time the Biebers’ faith has been in the spotlight. Their Christian beliefs have long shaped their relationship, their public image, and even their decision to wait until they were married to have sex, a move that Justin later said was part of rededicating himself to God.

Justin said, "If I could go back. I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul”.

