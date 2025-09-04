Justin Bieber shares details about his album 'Swag II'

Los Angeles [US], September 4 : Singer Justin Bieber on Thursday suprised his fans by announcing his album 'Swag II'.

As per Variety, the album is the follow-up to "Swag," his surprise-released first album in four years, in July.

The new album follows the same surprise announcement and quick-drop model as its predecessor, via an Instagram post (although the first one was preceded by billboards in Iceland, Atlanta and Los Angeles depicting an image of Bieber accompanied by the title).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Bieber is expected to release the album "midnight tonight" (presumably 12 a.m. ET/ 9 p.m. PT).

Bieber handled production on "Swag" alongside Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Knox Fortune and more.

Musically, "Swag" represented a dramatic change of direction for the singer that reflects the challenges he's faced in recent years, which saw his behavior sometimes erratic as he rejected many of the trappings of stardom and embrace life with his wife Hailey and their young son, as well as his faith, as per Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor