Kabir Khan recalls the best moment of Ranveer Singh's starrer '83'

No doubt Kabir Khan's 83 is the most awaited film of this year, people are eagerly waiting to watch the movie. After two year DeepVeer fans will see Deepika and Ranveer's chemistry in the film. But now the wait is over 83 already hit the cinemas on 24th December 2021. The film is based on victory of Indian cricket team in World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev in 1983. Ranveer Singh is playing the character of Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen playing Kapil Dev's wife Romi's role in the movie.



During the recent interview, director Kabir Singh recalled best moment of the shoot, he said the best moment was the climax where Kapil Dev is holding the World Cup trophy on same balcony at the Lords and at the same time, Clive Llyod walked in and sat beside him, and Kabir asked him, does he wants to move closer to shooting space, "With a straight face, he replied, 'Do you want me to see the Cup given way the second time?' (laughs). And then as we were just about to roll, two women walked in with a trolley with something covered in a velvet cloth. As they unveiled it, we saw it was the original 83 World Cup that they brought from the museum. So what you see in the film is the same cup that Kapil and his Devils won,"said Kabir.



He further added, "Also, as soon as the scene got over, everyone just broke down. Ranveer, me, the rest of the team were all in tears. It was just an overwhelming surreal experience. There are so many memories that we made during the course of this amazing journey called 83."

In the same conversation, when Kabir was asked why team India real players didn't watched the film yet, to which Kabir replied that Kapil Dev told him that they all will watch the film together, after it's release and that's the reason they did not attended any screening, he quoted "That shows how secure they are of their stardom. I am also flattered by the trust they have put in me that they've shared their story and now given me the freedom to interpret it. They made it my story to tell and never intruded in my filmmaking space,"



