Kailash Kher's 'Ban Gaya Kaam Re' highlights resilience of 'Bal Naren'

Mumbai, Oct 27 Playback singer Kailash Kher has crooned the 'Ban Gaya Kaam Re' track from the upcoming movie 'Bal Naren'. The song, which hit the airwaves on Thursday, has been composed by music director Manish Sahariya and with its lyrics furnished by Mayank Gera.

Talking about the song, Kailash said, "It is a special song for the film and we poured our heart into striking the balance between words, emotions and sounds. We are really happy with how the song reflects the sur (musical note) of the film perfectly."

Based on the "Swatch Bharat Abhiyaan', the film tells the story of a 14-year-old schoolboy, who saved his village from Covid-19 and the film's music underlines the happenings on screen, giving off a message of strength, resilience and humanity.

The song is available on Soham Rockstar Entertainment's (SRE) Music label's official social media handles.

The film, directed by Pawan Nagpal and produced by Deepak Mukut, stars Yagya Bhasin, Bidita Bag, Rajniesh Duggall, Govind Namdev, Vindu Dara Singh and Lokesh Mittal.

'Bal Naren' is arriving in cinemas on November 11 on the occasion of National Education Day.

