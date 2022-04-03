Kajal Pisal enjoys reunion with her co-stars after a hiatus of one year

Mumbai, April 3 Actress Kajal Pisal, who is currently essaying the role of Asha in TV show 'Sirf Tum' enjoys her reunion with her co-stars from the family show 'Durga - Mata ki Chhaya' which went off air in March last year.

She says: "After almost a year it was a great time to see my friends like family. I met Avinash Mishra, Rakshanda Khan, Sailesh Gulabani, Simran Budharup and Angshuma Saikiaa. It was fun. Like when you shoot morning to night for a year long everyday, you connect so well and once the show goes off. It becomes a sweet memory and we get busy with our new lives. But to keep that special bonding alive; a reunion is a must."

Kajal says she also misses her character Ketki Aneja. She adds: "Ketki will always be remembered close to my heart. The role was full of fashion and trend. I enjoyed getting ready for it with designer costumes, small hair cuts and it turned out to be very cool normally a television show focuses on. Even my friends, family and fans appreciated my look in it."

Kajal is known for featuring in shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Naagin 5', among others.

