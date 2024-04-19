Kajol shares special pre-birthday wish for her daughter Nysa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa will turn a year older on April 20. Ahead of her birthday, Kajol posted a heartfelt pre-birthday wish for her daughter. She shared an adorable throwback picture with Nysa and said that she makes her happy "every single day".

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a picture in which Nysa can be seen sitting on her lap as she holds her close.

Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, " "Tomorrow is Nysas 21st birthday but today is about me and how I became a mom. How she made my greatest wish come true and how she makes me happy every single day since then just by being herself. How she makes me grateful and awed by her love and her unflinching support. I can be wrong but I can never be in the wrong. How she makes me laugh and laugh and how I love to stand on my soapbox and boast about what all my baby does and says."

"How I felt for the first time and every time since when she calls me " mama ". It's like a call to arms for a very loved cause. How I wish sometimes I could wrap her up and store her back in my stomach for a day just to feel my heart back in the body it started from. Love is such an ordinary term to describe what you feel for your children. It's so much much more. So yes today is about me. Taking a bow now," she added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C57RTGXi40I/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Nysa is the daughter of actors Ajay and Kajol, who got married in 1999. The star couple welcomed daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is all set to come up with 'Do Patti'. Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. In the teaser, Kajol plays a police officer. This is also the first time Kajol has played the role of a cop.

The teaser begins with Kajol as a cop riding a bike, while Kriti Sanon's character is also shown as a glamorous one. It seems a murder mystery but still nothing is clear.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement.

The film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.

The team of Do Patti said, "Get ready for a cinematic whirlwind. The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience... with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India's hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other. We're ecstatic to present this compelling tale to audiences worldwide, exclusively on Netflix."

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'. The official release date of 'Do Patti' is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor