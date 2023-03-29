Kangana Ranaut calls paparazzi ‘cunning’ for not asking her about Priyanka Chopra’s comment on Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is one of those rare Bollywood actors who are known to speak her mind. Kangana recently took a dig at the paparazzi. She reached the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, where she was greeted by the photographers. The Manikarnika actor teased them for not asking her about the recent interview of Priyanka Chopra where she mentioned being ‘cornered’ by people in the Hindi film industry. She accused Karan Johar of ‘harassing’ Priyanka because of her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan.

A video of Kangana from the Mumbai airport surfaced on a paparazzo’s social media account. In the video, the actor is seen entering the airport where the photographers were waiting for her. As she walked towards them, Kangana said, “Vaise kaafi chalaak hain aap logg, haan? Agar film mafia ki koi controversy toh koi kuch nahi poochega (You people are quite clever, right? When there is any controversy involving the movie mafia, you do not ask anything) While the photographers couldn’t give her any answer besides saying, “Hum toh sirf photo ke liye hain (We are here only to click pictures)”, Kangana continued, “Meri controversy ho toh aise chilaate hain. Ab tum question kyun nahi poochte (But when there is a controversy around me, you shout like anything. Why are you not asking any questions now)?” Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has Tejas, Emergency and Chandramukhi 2 lined up in the pipeline.