Kangana Ranaut claims Dhaakad is victim of ‘negative PR’, targets Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt

Actor Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad, which was released with much hype and anticipation has failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. After the film’s failure, several reports surrounding the producer Deepak Mukut of production banner Soham Rockstar Entertainment incurring great losses started surfacing on social media. After Mukut dismissed the ‘baseless rumours’, Kangana who played the titular role in the film, also addressed the rumours with a sharp reply on her Instagram stories.

Calling out ‘chillar mafia’ for spreading such rumours across, the Tanu Weds Manu actor wrote, “My producer Deepak Mukut hasn’t sold his office. He even said he recovered all his costs. Yet negative PR doesn’t stop you...If you want to attack, Himmat toh rakho samne se aane ki (have the courage to at least attack from the front) chiller mafia. She also took a dig at some of the previously released Bollywood films in another Instagram story. She shared an article on “100 crore flops" that had names of films like Ranveer Singh’s ’83, Radhe Shyam, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jugjugg Jeeyo. Sharing that, she wrote, “Everyday I wake up to hundreds of articles of Dhaakad being a flop… and no one is talking about these big disasters… any specific reason?"Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad was released on May 20 along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and turned out to be a huge failure at the box office. A month after its release, it was announced that Dhaakad will now be available on OTT platform ZEE5 from the 1st of July.

