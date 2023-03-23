Kangana Ranaut issues apology on her birthday to people she has hurt: 'Main shama chahti hu

Kangana Ranaut turned a year older on Thursday, March 23. To mark the occasion, she thanked her family, teachers, friends, and fans for their support. She also apologised to people she unintentionally hurt the sentiments of. Her video came hours after she attacked Diljit Dosanjh for the second time amid the ongoing pro-Khalistan protests.

In the video, the actress is seen donning a deep green and purple saree. She completed the look with heavy gold jewellery and dewy makeup. The Queen star addressed her fans and said, “On my birthday today, I want to express gratitude towards my parents. I am thankful to my family’s deity, mother Ambika, who gave me birth. I am grateful to all my gurus, especially my spiritual gurus, Shri Swami Vivekananda and Shri Satguru ji, who inspired me and taught me the value of life."

She added, “Mere saare chahne wale, prashansak, shubh-chintak pariwar aur mere saath kaam karne wale dost mere saath sahaya karte hain, jinki wajah se main aaj jo hoon aur jo bhi. Mere shatru, jinhone mujhe kabhi araam nahi karne diya. Chahe kitni bhi safalta mili lekin mujhe hamesha safalta ke marg pe tatpar rakha. Hamesha ladna sikhaya aur aage badhne ki prerana di. Main un sabhi ka sadaiv dhanyavaad karti hoon. Unke saath hi main hamesha ek saral swabhav, saral soch aur saral acharan ka palan karti hoon (I am grateful to all my well-wishers, supporters, positive-thinking family, and friends who work with me, support me and helped me become who I am today. I am also grateful to my critics and those who never let me rest and always taught me to fight and move forward. I am grateful to them too). Meanwhile, Kangana will next be seen in the upcoming film titled Emergency, alongside Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry. The film is based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s declaration of an emergency in India. The movie will release on October 20, 2023.