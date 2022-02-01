Kangana Ranaut to make her OTT debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Bigg Boss style reality show?

Kangana Ranaut is set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's new reality show. Kangana will play the host for this venture, which is reportedly inspired from popular American reality dating show Temptation Island. There will be around 13-15 contestants on this show, which has been tweaked to suit the Indian audience, reports Pinkvilla. The official announcement of this entertainer is set to take place this week. Previously, a source had revealed how Ekta is set to make a grand OTT announcement.



“Ekta is all set to announce the biggest reality show in India with an epic scale that viewers must have never seen in such a show before. In this non-fiction offering, the audiences will witness a spectacle of unstoppable excitement and unbounding energy.” This show is a joint collaboration between ALTBalaji and OTT giant MX Player. A source told Bollywood Hungama “The show’s format is quite similar to Bigg Boss. It’s a captive reality programme in which participants are confined to a certain place for 8-10 weeks. The entire facility will be wired with cameras, and candidates will be given chores and dares. It’s a live broadcast that will stream on Alt Balaji and MX Player 24 hours a day, seven days a week." On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii, portraying Indian politician and actress Jayaram Jayalalithaa. She will next be seen in Dhakaad directed by Razneesh Ghai and is also producing a movie called Tiku Weds Sheru that stars Nawazuddin Siddique. She also has Tejas in the making.