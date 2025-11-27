Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi OTT Release Update: Where To Watch Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Film Online

Rishabh Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 did magic on box office and has recorded one of the most successful movie of the year. Film visual, story line, acting and overall screen play impressed the audience. Film was released in multiple languages including Hindi. The film is available in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on Amazon Prime. However Hindi version of film was not available online but now it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Movie buffs who missed to see the movie in theaters now can experience it at home. While sharing update about the film, Prime shared a trailer and wrote, "Kantara's legendary roar echoes, now in Hindi". Kantara: Chapter 1 is a mythological action film written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

According to reports, Prime Video acquired the digital rights for about Rs 125 crore. The OTT release announcement received mixed reactions from fans. Some users felt the digital release was too soon after the theatrical debut, while others expressed excitement to relive the film’s intense moments.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The story is set in pre-colonial Karnataka and explores the origins of Daiva worship or Bhuta Kola. It shows how divine forces protect nature and faith from human greed. Shetty plays Berme, a fierce protector of the land. The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra and Prakash Thuminad. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025.

Watch Trailer