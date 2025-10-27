Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rishab Shetty's Film Online

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 31, 2025, after a successful theatrical run. The film will be available in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Prime Video shared the update on Instagram with a caption that read, “Get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME. In Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam. #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31.”

According to reports, Prime Video acquired the digital rights for about Rs 125 crore. The OTT release announcement received mixed reactions from fans. Some users felt the digital release was too soon after the theatrical debut, while others expressed excitement to relive the film’s intense moments.

Despite clashing with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned ₹591.04 crore so far, as per a Sacnilk report.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The story is set in pre-colonial Karnataka and explores the origins of Daiva worship or Bhuta Kola. It shows how divine forces protect nature and faith from human greed. Shetty plays Berme, a fierce protector of the land.

The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra and Prakash Thuminad. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025.