Kapil Dev at 'Jahankilla' preview says film portrays Punjab's tradition of valour

Mumbai, March 17 Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who brought home the first World Cup for India in 1983, recently attended the screening of the Punjabi film 'Jahankilla'.

The former Indian cricketer said that the film not only entertains but it also inspires.

He also shared that the film portrays Punjab's valorous spirit.

'Jahankilla' is a story of sacrifice, love, friendship, and patriotism set against the backdrop of Punjab's villages, and is a heartfelt tribute to the first responders.

Sharing his thoughts post the preview of the film, Kapil Dev said: "I am deeply honoured to support the talented young team behind 'Jahankilla'. Their dedication to storytelling and their portrayal of Punjab's valorous spirit truly resonated with me. I believe this film not only entertains but also inspires, and I am proud to lend my support to such a meaningful project."

Kapil himself has been the subject of the Ranveer Singh-starrer film '83' based on the 1983 World Cup Winning Indian squad that smashed the West Indies cricket team in the finals.

Other key personalities to attend the preview included former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan.

The film is directed by Vickey Kadam, and it follows the story of Shinda, a young man from a humble background, who joins the police force propelled by familial sacrifices.

Thrilled to share his journey with the film, Jobanpreet Singh, the lead actor said: "I am thrilled to bring Shinda's story to life in 'Jahankilla.' It's a tale of resilience and determination that resonates deeply with audiences, showcasing the trials and triumphs of those who dare to dream against all odds."

Gurbani Gill, the lead actress said that portraying the character of Simran has been a journey of self-discovery for her. Her character's strength and vulnerability are a testament to the complexities of human emotion.

“I'm honoured to be part of a film that celebrates love, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of Punjab,” she said.

