Kapil Sharma Gets Security from Mumbai Police After Firing Outside His Kap’s Café in Canada and Threats

Mumbai Police have increased security for actor-comedian Kapil Sharma after second shootings incident at his café in Canada and threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over his association with actor Salman Khan. Shots were fired at Kap’s Café in Surrey, British Columbia, for the second time this month on Friday.

According to the reports, two gangs — led by Gurpreet Singh, also known as Goldy Dhillon, and Lawrence Bishnoi — claimed responsibility for the attack in social media posts. The first shooting took place on July 10 while some employees were inside the café. No injuries were reported. Investigators found at least 10 bullet holes in a window, and another pane was shattered.

A day after the August 8 attack, a member of Bishnoi’s group who goes by the name Harry Boxer issued a warning to actors, producers and directors. In an audio clip, he said anyone who works with Salman Khan “will not be spared” and that the gang would go to any length to target even small-time members of the industry who collaborate with the actor.

The threat reportedly comes after Salman Khan appeared in the inaugural episode of the third season of Sharma’s Netflix show on June 21.

On the professional front, Sharma is shooting for The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. He is also set to appear in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.