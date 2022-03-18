Kapil Sharma meets Odisha CM as he starts shooting for Nandita Das' untitled project
By ANI | Published: March 18, 2022 12:08 AM2022-03-18T00:08:01+5:302022-03-18T00:15:03+5:30
Comedian Kapil Sharma on Thursday met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as he started shooting for filmmaker Nandita Das' untitled project in Bhubaneswar.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil shared a slew of pictures from his meeting with the CM and wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting the honourable CM of Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji thank you for the wonderful hospitality n making us feel at home. your heart is as beautiful like your state."
"#Odisha will stay in my heart forever #Gratiude special thanks to @nanditadasofficial for introducing me to the beautiful culture n traditions of Odisha in detail just like you do in your movies #beautiful #bhubaneswar #thecityoftemples," he added.
Kapil Sharma is all set to enthral the audience with his acting skills once again with a new film, which is presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.
The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Shahana Goswami.
As per a statement, in Nandita Das' directorial, Kapil will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider.
( With inputs from ANI )
