Karan Deol drops new adorable pictures from his wedding ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol, on Tuesday, dropped a string of new adorable pictures from his wedding and reception ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Karan dropped the pictures which he captioned, "Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness."

In the first picture, the newlyweds could be seen flaunting their cute smiles and taking the blessings of their grandparents, the legendary actor Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur.

In another picture, Karan and his wife Drisha Acharya could be seen posing with Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol.

In one of the pictures, the Deol's could be seen posing for a happy family portrait. It features Bobby Deol, Sunny, Karan, Rajveer, Abhay, Tania and Pooja.

The last snap features the father-son duo, Karan and Sunny in traditional outfits.

Soon after the 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' actor shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Such beautiful pictures," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Beautiful family & pic congratulations."

Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Later in the evening, Karan and Drisha hosted a reception for their industry friends and family members.

Actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Anupam Kher among others also attended the event.

Sharing the first official wedding pictures of the newlyweds, actor Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter.Bless you my Bachas. God Bless!

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer.

Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

