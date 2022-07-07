Karan Johar confirms Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were in a relationship

In a recent interview, Karan Johar mentioned that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan ‘began dating’ after her appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2018.Speaking to India Today, Karan said, “I call this couch the couch of manifestation. I was like telling Kriti (Sanon) the other day, I said just say a name! Because Katrina (Kaif) on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky (Kaushal), then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married.

Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia (Bhatt) has mentioned Ranbir (Kapoor) season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships.”Sara had appeared on Koffee With Karan in 2018 and had mentioned Kartik Aaryan’s name as an actor she found attractive. The two were later cast together in Love Aaj Kal which was helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film turned out to be a big box-office diaster. On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey's upcoming film is Gaslight. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, is currently revelling in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will soon be seen with Kriti Sanon in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada. In his pipeline are Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

