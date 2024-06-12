Karan Johar Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Slap Incident, Says 'I Do Not Support or Condone Any Form of Violence...'

Filmmaker Karan Johar addressed the media during a press conference for his upcoming film ‘Kill,’ where he commented on the recent incident involving Kangana Ranaut. Johar, the producer and director of the film, broke his silence on Ranaut being slapped by a CISF constable at Chandigarh Airport.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF woman constable, filmmaker Karan Johar says, "I do not support or condone any form of violence, verbal or physical." pic.twitter.com/WAiSHneYZx — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

"I do not support or condone any form of violence, verbal or physical," Johar said in response to questions from the media about the incident.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood actor and BJP’s MP-elect from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, had criticized the film industry for its silence on the incident, though she later deleted her Instagram story regarding the issue.

Ranaut claimed that she was slapped by CISF official Kulwinder Kaur while at the airport. According to Ranaut, the incident occurred after an argument allegedly sparked by her controversial remarks about women in Punjab during the farmers' agitation.